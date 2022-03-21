.
Officials contain ammonia leak in east Ukraine city of Sumy

Houses damaged by shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are seen in Sumy, Ukraine on March 8, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)
Houses damaged by shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are seen in Sumy, Ukraine on March 8, 2022, in this picture obtained from social media. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

The Associated Press, Lyiv, Ukraine

Published: Updated:

Emergency officials have contained an ammonia leak at a chemical plant that contaminated wide area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials said on Monday.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy did not say what caused the leak, which spread about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in all directions from the Sumykhimprom plant.

The plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.

Read more: At least six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine’s Kyiv: Report

