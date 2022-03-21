Officials contain ammonia leak in east Ukraine city of Sumy
Emergency officials have contained an ammonia leak at a chemical plant that contaminated wide area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials said on Monday.
Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy did not say what caused the leak, which spread about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in all directions from the Sumykhimprom plant.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.
Read more: At least six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine’s Kyiv: Report
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says Jerusalem ‘right place for peace’ talks with RussiaUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Jerusalem could host peace talks between him and Vladimir Putin, his latest attempt to push for a ... World News
-
At least six dead in overnight bombing in Ukraine’s Kyiv: ReportAt least six people were killed in an overnight bombing on a shopping center in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, an AFP journalist said Monday. For the latest ... World News
-
Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the WestUS President Joe Biden’s warning of “consequences” for any aid China may give to Russia’s Ukraine war effort could force Chinese President Xi Jinping ... World News
-
Ukrainians told to shelter after ‘leak’ at ammonia fertilizer plantResidents of the northern Ukrainian town of Novoselytsya should seek shelter after an ammonia leak at a nearby chemical factory, an official said ... World News
-
Zelenskyy says ‘time for Israel to make its choice’ and back UkraineUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday urged Israel to abandon its effort to maintain neutrality following Russia's invasion, saying the ... World News
-
Officials confirm death of senior Russian naval officer in MariupolA deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet was killed in combat in the besieged port city of Mariupol during what Moscow calls its military ... World News
-
Russia demands Ukrainian forces lay down arms in MariupolRussia on Sunday called on Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in the eastern port city of Mariupol where Moscow said a “terrible humanitarian ... World News
-
New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistanceNew Zealand said on Monday it will provide Ukraine with a further $3.46 million (NZ$5 million) in funds and non-lethal military assistance including ... World News