UK to send 6,000 missiles and $33 million in aid to Ukraine army: PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said late Wednesday that Britain would send 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and $33 million (£25 million, 30 million euros) in financial aid to Ukraine’s military.

“The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight,” he said in a statement, announcing the package on the eve of attending NATO and G7 summits.

