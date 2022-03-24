.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UK to send 6,000 missiles and $33 million in aid to Ukraine army: PM

  • Font
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to media following a meeting of the V4 group leaders at Lancaster House, in London, Britain March 8, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to media following a meeting of the V4 group leaders at Lancaster House, in London, Britain March 8, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK to send 6,000 missiles and $33 million in aid to Ukraine army: PM

AFP

Published: Updated:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said late Wednesday that Britain would send 6,000 missiles, consisting of anti-tank and high explosive weapons, and $33 million (£25 million, 30 million euros) in financial aid to Ukraine’s military.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight,” he said in a statement, announcing the package on the eve of attending NATO and G7 summits.

Read more:

UK’s Johnson denies Ukraine-Brexit comparison, will not retract comment: Spokesman

UK PM Johnson under fire over Ukraine, Brexit comparisons

UK to speed up sanctions against Russian businessmen over Ukraine invasion: Johnson

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More