Zelenskyy’s envoy: We will not give up any inch of Ukraine’s lands to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s envoy for negotiations with Russia stressed in an interview with Al Arabiya on Sunday that his country will not negotiate with Moscow over any inch of Ukrainian territory.

“We want international security guarantees in the negotiations with the Russians,” Rustam Amirov said in an interview with Al Arabiya, adding that Donetsk and Luhansk regions are Ukrainian lands and are not negotiable.

He also stressed that Ukraine is an independent country and there is no Western pressure on it, adding, “Our relations with the West are consultative, and we do not take orders from them, as Moscow says.”

Amirov also said that his country has made progress by removing the Russians from Kyiv, noting that Moscow is preparing to launch an attack in eastern and southern Ukraine, and added, “We will continue to defend [our country] until Russia is expelled from Ukraine.”

In addition, Zelenskyy’s envoy said, “I hope the Arab countries will listen to us and [avoid] the Russian narrative,” noting that there are Arab countries that did not actively support Kyiv.

He also said, “Russia considers us a ‘Nazi’ country, and this is not true. Our president is a Jew, and I am a Muslim.”

