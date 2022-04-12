Zelenskyy calls for more military aid ahead of Russian offensive on eastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a new appeal on Monday for military aid as the country prepares for a difficult phase of fighting while Russia regroups to launch an offensive on eastern regions.

“We need air defense systems, aircraft, tanks and other armored vehicles, artillery systems and ammunition. And you have something that can be indispensable for us. You have it. Armored vehicles, anti-aircraft, anti-tank, anti-ship weapons… The usual rules for the supply of weapons must be reviewed and action must be taken quickly. It is necessary to help,” Zelenskyy said in a visual address to South Korean lawmakers.

After failing to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Moscow shifted its objective to seizing the eastern regions of Ukraine.

Ukraine has stepped up its requests for military equipment in anticipation of confronting the Russian tanks and artillery battles in the Donbas area.

The Pentagon expects that eastern battles will be more difficult of Ukrainians and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said last week they would need more military support, including additional armor and artillery.

“Active hostilities are still going on in part of our territory. Russia is preparing another offensive. Hoping to break our national resistance after all. The occupiers concentrated tens of thousands of soldiers and a huge amount of equipment to try to strike again,” Zelenskyy said.

