Biden administration barring anti-satellite missile testing by US

The Biden administration announced Monday it is barring anti-satellite missile testing by the United States, a move that White House officials say is meant to underscore its hopes of establishing new norms for military action in space.

The US has sharply criticized Russia and China for conducting anti-satellite missile tests, although it also used an interceptor missile fired from a US Navy warship more than 14 years ago to destroy a malfunctioning spy satellite.

The issue is one that’s taken on greater urgency after Russia in November launched a missile to destroy a defunct Soviet-era satellite.

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a speech at Vandenberg Space Force Base on the central coast of California to highlight the administration’s move, criticized the Russian action as “reckless.”

The strike created more than 1,500 pieces of space debris that increased risk to US and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station and China’s Tiangong space station, according to US Space Command.

“Simply put, these tests are dangerous,” Harris said. “And we will not conduct them.”

The Russian test occurred as it was massing troops ahead of its latest invasion of Ukraine.

The more than seven-week-old war has left thousands dead and has caused to US and its allies to hit Russia with massive economic sanctions.

