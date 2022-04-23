.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia claims strike on depot stocking western weapons near Odessa

  • Font
Ukrainian service members patrol in front of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in downtown Odessa, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Ukrainian service members patrol in front of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in downtown Odessa, Ukraine, on March 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia claims strike on depot stocking western weapons near Odessa

AFP, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The Russian defense ministry said Saturday that its troops had conducted a missile strike on a depot containing weapons delivered by the United States and European countries to Ukrainian forces near Odessa.

“Russian armed forces today disabled with high-precision and long-range missiles a logistics terminal at the military airfield near Odessa where a large batch of foreign weapons delivered by the United States and European countries were stored,” it said in a statement.

The strike was among 22 Ukrainian military sites Russia targeted by missiles Saturday, including three arms and munitions depots near Ilichiovka and Kramatorsk, said the ministry.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Also Saturday, Russian warplanes carried out strikes on 79 military sites, including 16 weapons and fuels depots, the statement added.

Read more:

Mariupol evacuation ‘thwarted’ by Russian forces: City official

Greece to release seized Russian tanker: Coastguard

‘Fierce battles’ rage in eastern Ukraine: Governors

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More