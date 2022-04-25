.
US State Department backs $165 mln ammunition sale for Ukraine

The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts//File Photo
The State Department Building is pictured in Washington, US, January 26, 2017. (File Photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Washington 

The US State Department on Monday said it supported the approval of a possible sale of $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

The Ukrainian government had asked to buy various rounds of so-called non-standard ammunition, the department said in a statement, referring to ammunition that does not adhere to NATO standards.

