Russian strikes kill nine in southern and eastern Ukraine

Russian strikes Tuesday killed at least nine civilians in southern and eastern Ukraine, local officials said.



Three people died and seven others were wounded, two of them seriously, in a bombing in the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, regional governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on the Telegram messaging service.



“We urge residents to be very careful and if possible to remain in the shelters,” he said.



Another three bodies were pulled from the rubble of a building in the eastern town of Popasna, Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday wrote on Telegram.



“They were hiding in the basement from Russian missiles. The building was hit. The walls… collapsed into the basement,” he said.



Another two people were killed and six others wounded in the eastern Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.



“In Avdiivka, Russian forces carried out airstrikes. The main hospital, a school and residential buildings were hit,” he said.



In Zaporizhzhia, one person was killed and another wounded when missiles hit a business in the southern city, the regional authorities wrote on Telegram.



“This morning two Russian guided missiles struck the heart of a business in the town. The third missile exploded in mid-flight. The premises were badly damaged.”



