UK says one British man killed and another missing in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a British flag during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Parliament Square in London, Britain, March 6, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
A demonstrator holds a British flag during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at Parliament Square in London, Britain, on March 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, London

A British man has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, Britain’s foreign office said on Thursday.

“We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family,” a foreign office spokesperson said.

“We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine... we are urgently seeking further information.”

The foreign office said it was unable to provide any further information.

