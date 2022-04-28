UK says one British man killed and another missing in Ukraine
A British man has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, Britain’s foreign office said on Thursday.
“We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family,” a foreign office spokesperson said.
“We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine... we are urgently seeking further information.”
The foreign office said it was unable to provide any further information.
