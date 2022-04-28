UN Security Council ‘failed to do everything to end Ukraine war’: Guterres

The United Nations Security Council failed to take enough action to “prevent and end” Russia’s war on Ukraine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday while visiting Kyiv.

“Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger,” Guterres said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

