UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) gestures during his visit in Borodianka, outside Kyiv, on April 28, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UN Security Council ‘failed to do everything to end Ukraine war’: Guterres

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

The United Nations Security Council failed to take enough action to “prevent and end” Russia’s war on Ukraine, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday while visiting Kyiv.

“Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration and anger,” Guterres said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Developing.

