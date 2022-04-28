‘Postcard from Moscow’: Russia strikes Kyiv during UN chief visit, Ukraine says

Russian missile strikes hit Kyiv on Thursday during the visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ukrainian President Volodymyr said, with state-run Ukrinform news agency reporting that the missiles hit residential areas and caused three casualties.

“Missile strikes in the downtown of Kyiv during the official visit of @antonioguterres. The day before he was sitting at a long table in the Kremlin, and today explosions are above his head. Postcard from Moscow? Recall why Russia still takes a seat on the UN Security Council?” the Presidency’s office tweeted.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Instagram that two explosions rocked the Shevchenkivskyi district, adding that authorities were gathering details about possible casualties.

Ukrinform reported that one of the missiles hit a residential area and that “there are victims”. Ukrainian authorities reported a fire in residential buildings and the hospitalization of three civilians who were injured.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: “Russia… [struck] Kyiv with cruise missiles right when UN Secretary General @antonioguterres and Bulgarian PM @KirilPetkov visit our capital. By this heinous act of barbarism Russia demonstrates once again its attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world.”

Guterres was in Moscow a few days ago where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the de-escalations of tensions and the cessation of hostilities in the war on Ukraine.

