  • Font
TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers unload weapons from the trunk of an old car, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022. A Ukrainian negotiator headed for ceasefire talks with Russia said on March 3, 2022, that his objective was securing humanitarian corridors, as Russian troops advance one week into their invasion of the Ukraine. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)
Ukrainian soldiers unload weapons from the trunk of an old car, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Slovakia to repair damaged Ukrainian military equipment

AFP, Bratislava

Published: Updated:

A Slovak company will repair damaged Ukrainian military equipment following a request from Kyiv, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

The state-run Konstrukta-Defense firm has “concluded a contract with the Ukrainian side on repairing and modernizing Ukrainian military technology,” defense ministry spokeswoman Martina Koval Kakascikova said.

The first lot will consist of dozens of BRDM-2 armored reconnaissance vehicles.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad earlier declared their willingness to help Ukraine with damaged weaponry.

“We were asked by Ukraine whether our companies would be able to repair damaged Ukrainian equipment. That is, the damaged equipment would come to Slovakia, we would repair it and the equipment would return to Ukraine,” Nad has said in early April.

Based in Lieskovec in eastern Slovakia, Konstrukta-Defense repairs vehicles and military technology of all categories used by Slovak armed forces, according to the company’s website.

The company also produces self-propelled gun howitzers.

