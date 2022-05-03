Slovakia to repair damaged Ukrainian military equipment

A Slovak company will repair damaged Ukrainian military equipment following a request from Kyiv, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.



The state-run Konstrukta-Defense firm has “concluded a contract with the Ukrainian side on repairing and modernizing Ukrainian military technology,” defense ministry spokeswoman Martina Koval Kakascikova said.



The first lot will consist of dozens of BRDM-2 armored reconnaissance vehicles.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad earlier declared their willingness to help Ukraine with damaged weaponry.



“We were asked by Ukraine whether our companies would be able to repair damaged Ukrainian equipment. That is, the damaged equipment would come to Slovakia, we would repair it and the equipment would return to Ukraine,” Nad has said in early April.



Based in Lieskovec in eastern Slovakia, Konstrukta-Defense repairs vehicles and military technology of all categories used by Slovak armed forces, according to the company’s website.



The company also produces self-propelled gun howitzers.



Read more:

‘Ukraine’s finest hour’: UK’s Johnson says Ukraine will beat Russia

Advertisement

Russia’s Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West

Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine