Russia says killed 310 Ukraine fighters, destroyed 36 military equipment in 24 hours

Russian troops killed 310 Ukrainian fighters and destroyed 36 units of weapons and military equipment on Wednesday, Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said.

“Operational tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 77 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine]. Up to 310 nationalists and 36 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed,” state news agency TASS cited Konashenkov as saying.

“Missile troops and artillery hit the Ukrainian battery of multiple launch rocket systems BM-21 Grad, as well as 83 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment, at firing positions,” he said.

He added: “Russian air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles during the day in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Severodonetsk, Vesela Hora of the Luhansk… [region], as well as over Zmeiny Island.”

Russia’s heavy bombardment of Ukrainian sites comes as the European Union moved to impose further sanctions on Moscow by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the city.

