More than eight million people displaced in Ukraine: UN
More than eight million people have been internally displaced in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, the UN migration agency said on Tuesday.
The survey by the International Organization for Migration also showed that nearly half of those people, or 44 percent, were considering further relocation due to the scale of the humanitarian crisis in the country.
Meanwhile, members of the World Health Organization’s European region passed a resolution on Tuesday that could result in the closure of Russia’s regional office and the suspension of meetings in the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
