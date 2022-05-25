.
UAE official confirms agreement to operate services at Afghanistan airports

General view of an entrance gate to Hamid Karzai International Airport which has been close for the maintenance of aircrafts in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. (Reuters)
General view of an entrance gate to Hamid Karzai International Airport which has been close for the maintenance of aircrafts in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. (Reuters)

UAE official confirms agreement to operate services at Afghanistan airports

Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has won a contract to operate ground services at three airports in Afghanistan, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday on Twitter, confirming an announcement made earlier by the Taliban.

