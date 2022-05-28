.
At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria

A file photo shows men rush towards an ambulance outside a hospital after a building containing a school collapsed in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, Nigeria March 13, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters

At least 31 people died in Nigeria on Saturday during a stampede at a church in the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson said.

Hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church early on Saturday broke through a gate, causing the stampede, Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state said.

“People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding. The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is on going,” said Iringe-Koko.

