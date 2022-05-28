At least 31 die in church stampede in southern Nigeria

At least 31 people died in Nigeria on Saturday during a stampede at a church in the southern Rivers state, a police spokesperson said.
Hundreds of people who had turned up to receive food at the church early on Saturday broke through a gate, causing the stampede, Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson for Rivers state said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“People were there earlier and some got impatient and started rushing, which led to stampeding. The police are on the ground monitoring the situation while the investigation is on going,” said Iringe-Koko.
Read more:
US approves arms sale to Nigeria after pause over human rights concerns
Thousands join Jewish pilgrimage year after stampede at Israel’s Mount Meron
-
Nigeria’s treasury chief arrested over multi-million-dollar fraudThe head of Nigeria’s treasury has been arrested for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth 80 billion naira ($193 million), the ... World News
-
Nigeria’s Goodluck Jonathan won’t contest presidential elections next yearFormer Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan will not seek the ruling party ticket to contest presidential elections next year, his spokesman said, ... World News
-
Extremists kill seven villagers in northeastern NigeriaExtremists attacked a village in northeast Nigeria, killing seven people and looting supplies, shortly after UN chief Antonio Guterres arrived in the ... World News
-
UN chief calls for safe return for Nigeria’s displacedUnited Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for the safe and “dignified” return of people displaced by Nigeria’s extremist ... World News