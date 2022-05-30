French journalist killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Luhansk region
Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armored transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.
Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel pierced the vehicle’s armour, killing the accredited French journalist travelling inside.
Gaidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.
