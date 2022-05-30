.
French journalist killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Luhansk region

Smoke rises after an explosion of a building in this still image taken from a video released by Ukrainian military, which according to them shows Russian army position set up near a private house being attacked, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Vojevodivka, Luhansk region, Ukraine, released May 26, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
French journalist killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Luhansk region

Efforts to evacuate civilians in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine were suspended on Monday after an armored transport was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing a French journalist, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that the shrapnel pierced the vehicle’s armour, killing the accredited French journalist travelling inside.

Gaidai provided a photograph of a press accreditation identifying the journalist.

