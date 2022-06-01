Pro-Russia separatists claim gains outside Ukraine’s Avdiivka

Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine on Wednesday claimed they were edging closer to completely encircling the eastern town of Avdiivka after cutting off one of its two main roads.



Together with pro-Moscow separatists, Russian troops have been ramping up attacks on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region that has seen heavy fighting since the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.



The village of Novosselovka 2, located on the outskirts of Avdiivka, “has been liberated” and separatist forces “have taken control of a portion” of the nearby highway, the militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said on messaging app Telegram.



It added that separatists have “finally cut off the Avdiivka garrison from one of the two available supply routes.”



AFP could not independently verify these claims.



Avdiivka is an industrial town north of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, the de-facto capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic.



Taking Avdiivka would mark a symbolic victory for Russia and would open the way to the Ukraine-controlled city of Kramatorsk, located about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.



