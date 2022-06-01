Ukraine promised US not to use rocket launchers to target inside Russia: Blinken

Ukraine has promised the US that it will not use the new advanced rocket launchers against targets inside Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

“The Ukrainians have given us assurances that they will not use these systems against targets on Russian territory,” he said at a joint press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Advertisement

“There is a strong trust bond between Ukraine and the US, as well as with our allies and partners,” he added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that his administration is sending medium-range advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help Kyiv “more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield.”

Moscow is concerned that Kyiv will use the rocket launchers to strike inside Russian territory.

The Kremlin accused the Washington of “purposefully and diligently adding fuel to the fire.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow doesn’t believe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said that Kyiv is not going to attack Russian territory if it receives American extended-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), state news agency TASS reported.

Blinken added that the US expected Russia's war on Ukraine to go on for “many months.”

Read more:

Russia’s Lavrov warns US against rocket supplies to Ukraine

US expected to send medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine