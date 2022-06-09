One killed as Chinese military jet crashes into houses and explodes

A military jet crashed in central China on Thursday morning, killing one local resident and injuring two, according to the state broadcaster.
The pilot ejected, but the crash caused an explosion near the airport of Laohekou, in Xiangyang city in China’s central Hubei province, the Xinhua news agency reported.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Some houses near the crash site were severely damaged and set on fire, multiple videos circulated on Chinese social media Weibo appeared to show. One video posted online showed firefighters directing water hoses onto a pile of rubble at the side of what appeared to be a three-story building.
The incident comes after a China Eastern Airline Corp. passenger plane crashed into a hillside in March, killing all 132 passengers and crew. China’s Civil Aviation Administration has said the two black boxes from that crash were badly damaged and the investigation is ongoing.
Read more: Flight data show China Eastern jet deliberately crashed: Report
-
Flight data show China Eastern jet deliberately crashed: ReportUS investigators believe someone on board deliberately crashed a China Eastern flight in March, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, in what was ... World News
-
Report on last month’s China plane crash does not identify causeChina’s preliminary investigation into the country’s deadliest plane crash in about 30 years did not identify a cause, according to a report released ... World News
-
China Eastern airline restarts flights using Boeing 737-800 after March crashChina Eastern Airlines has restarted using Boeing 737-800 jetliners for commercial flights less than a month after a crash that killed 132 people on ... World News
-
US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probeUS accident investigators have flown to China to help authorities there probe last month’s deadly crash of a Boeing jetliner.The National ... World News
-
Explainer: What’s next in China Eastern plane crash probe?Even after the finding of the two “black boxes,” it may be a long time before investigators figure out what caused a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 ... World News
-
All 132 on crashed China Eastern plane confirmed deadAll 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead, the country’s civil aviation ... World News
-
China says no trace of explosives found in plane crash samplesChina said it hasn’t found any evidence of explosive materials in the wreckage of a flight that crashed with 132 people on board.“Lab tests taken of ... World News