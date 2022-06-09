One killed as Chinese military jet crashes into houses and explodes

A military jet crashed in central China on Thursday morning, killing one local resident and injuring two, according to the state broadcaster.

The pilot ejected, but the crash caused an explosion near the airport of Laohekou, in Xiangyang city in China’s central Hubei province, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Some houses near the crash site were severely damaged and set on fire, multiple videos circulated on Chinese social media Weibo appeared to show. One video posted online showed firefighters directing water hoses onto a pile of rubble at the side of what appeared to be a three-story building.



The incident comes after a China Eastern Airline Corp. passenger plane crashed into a hillside in March, killing all 132 passengers and crew. China’s Civil Aviation Administration has said the two black boxes from that crash were badly damaged and the investigation is ongoing.

