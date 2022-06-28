G7 urges countries, companies to release food stockpiles in order to ease hunger
G7 industrialized nations on Tuesday urged countries and companies with large food stockpiles to help ease a hunger crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We call on those partners with large food stockpiles, as well as on the private sector, to make food available without distorting the market,” the Group of Seven leaders said in a statement after a summit in Germany.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
They called “on all countries to avoid excessive stockpiling of food which can lead to further price increases.”
The war in Ukraine, a country known as Europe’s breadbasket, has pushed up food prices and led to shortages, as Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports prevents millions of tonnes of grain from being shipped out.
The crisis has sparked fears of famine in vulnerable countries highly reliant on Ukrainian exports, particularly in Africa.
The issue was a key topic of discussion at a three-day summit of the G7 -- comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States -- held in the Bavarian Alps.
In their final communique, G7 leaders pledged an additional $4.5 billion to combat global food insecurity, bringing the total sum committed this year to more than $14 billion.
They again urged Russia to “end its blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, destruction of key port and transport infrastructure, grain silos and terminals, illegal appropriation by Russia of agricultural commodities and equipment in Ukraine.”
These actions “can only be assessed as a geopolitically motivated attack on global food security,” they said.
Russia denies being responsible for the food crisis and blames the delivery disruptions on Western sanctions.
Read more: Food security was ‘deteriorating’ before Ukraine war, but has worsened since: Expert
-
Arab-backed development fund to tackle global food insecurity with $10 bln packageThe Arab Coordination Group, the second-largest development fund in the world, launched an initial $10 billion package to tackle global food ... World News
-
WTO approves deals on fishing subsidiaries, food security, COVID-19 vaccinesThe World Trade Organization concluded deals Friday on tackling food insecurity, curbing harmful fishing subsidies and temporarily waiving Covid-19 ... World News
-
What can be done to mitigate the food security crisis? FAO economist weighs inThe war in Ukraine has given rise to a global food crisis, with surging prices for cooking oils, grains, fuel, and fertilizer.For all the latest ... Features
-
Food security was ‘deteriorating’ before Ukraine war, but has worsened since: ExpertFood security was already “deteriorating” in many countries before the Ukraine war, but has since worsened, an expert from the United Nations’ Food ... World News
-
Protesters march in Geneva against WTO role in agriculture amid food security crisisAround 500 people marched in Geneva Saturday slamming free trade’s role in a global food security crisis, as the WTO prepared to host global trade ... World News
-
World Bank approves $150 mln food security loan for Lebanon: MinisterThe World Bank on Monday approved a $150 million loan to help Lebanon fund wheat imports and keep bread prices stable for nine months, the country’s ... Economy
-
MENA in ‘critical’ food security position with Ukraine war: World Bank officialThe Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) is in a “critical” position with food and fuel as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to unfold, World ... Middle East
-
Countries vow to boost food security amid Ukraine warThe European Union, the United States and more than two dozen other countries vowed Friday to shore up global food security in a joint statement to ... World News
-
US, Russia trade blame on food insecurityThe United States and Russia blamed each other Thursday for the worsening food situation around the world as the war in Ukraine unfolds.Washington ... World News