.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv blamed for three deaths

  • Font
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks on a street during a visit to the southern city of Mykolaiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 18, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy walks on a street during a visit to the southern city of Mykolaiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine June 18, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv blamed for three deaths

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

At least three people were killed and five wounded by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, said local authorities who have launched a rescue effort for survivors.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city, and urged residents to evacuate. He said the building appeared to have been hit by a Russian X-55 cruise missile.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Photographs from the scene showed smoke billowing from a four-storey building with its upper floor partly destroyed.

Read more:

Over 30 still missing after strike on Ukraine mall, Russia presses attacks on east

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More