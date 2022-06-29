Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv blamed for three deaths
At least three people were killed and five wounded by a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, said local authorities who have launched a rescue effort for survivors.
Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said eight missiles had hit the city, and urged residents to evacuate. He said the building appeared to have been hit by a Russian X-55 cruise missile.
Photographs from the scene showed smoke billowing from a four-storey building with its upper floor partly destroyed.
