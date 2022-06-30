Russia says it has more than 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war
Russia is holding more than 6,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the defense ministry said Thursday, a day after the two sides swapped imprisoned soldiers.
“The total number of Ukrainian troops captured or who surrendered is more than 6,000,” Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the ministry, said in a statement.
On Wednesday each side received 144 detained soldiers.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ukraine said 95 of its troops who returned home were those who fought in the Azovstal steel plant in the port of Mariupol, one of the war’s bloodiest battles.
The Ukrainian defense ministry said most of the Ukrainian soldiers had been seriously wounded.
Konashenkov said of the troops returned to Russia: “nearly all of those freed are wounded or gravely wounded. They are receiving necessary medical care.”
His statement marked Russia’s confirmation of the swamp, a day after the pro-Moscow separatist leader in east Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, had done so.
Read more:
Britain unveils £1 billion of new military aid for Ukraine
Russians behind ‘war crime’ bombing of Mariupol theater: Amnesty
Russia says pulling its forces from Ukraine’s Snake Island in ‘goodwill gesture’
-
Bus, train services to link Crimea, southern UkrainePro-Russian authorities said Wednesday they were launching bus and train services between Moscow-annexed Crimea and the southern Ukrainian regions of ... World News
-
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy cuts ties with Syria after it recognized separatist republicsUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced cutting ties with Syria after Damascus recognized the independence of Ukraine’s two separatist ... World News
-
Russia condemns attempts to ‘politicize’ its diamonds over conflict in UkraineRussia condemned what it called a push to “politicize” its diamonds over the conflict in Ukraine and said attempts to question its compliance with the ... World News