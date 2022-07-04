.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia’s Putin will not congratulate Biden on July 4: Kremlin

  • Font
This combination of files pictures created on June 7, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)
This combination of files pictures created on June 7, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Putin will not congratulate Biden on July 4: Kremlin

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate his US counterpart Joe Biden on Monday’s US Independence Day because of Washington’s “unfriendly” actions towards Moscow, the Kremlin said.

“Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “The United States’ unfriendly policies are the reason.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden announces US reinforcements of NATO forces in Europe

US accuses five firms in China of supporting Russia's military

Biden: G7 and NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More