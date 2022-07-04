Russia’s Putin will not congratulate Biden on July 4: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not congratulate his US counterpart Joe Biden on Monday’s US Independence Day because of Washington’s “unfriendly” actions towards Moscow, the Kremlin said.
“Congratulations this year can hardly be considered appropriate,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “The United States’ unfriendly policies are the reason.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Biden announces US reinforcements of NATO forces in Europe
US accuses five firms in China of supporting Russia's military
Biden: G7 and NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
-
Turkey’s Erdogan to meet Biden for talks on Russia’s invasion of UkraineTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid for talks on ... Middle East
-
Biden’s wife, daughter among 25 Americans banned from RussiaUS President Joe Biden’s wife and daughter have been banned from Russia, along with 23 other Americans, the Russian foreign ministry said on ... World News
-
Biden: G7 and NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s invasion of UkraineUS President Joe Biden on Sunday praised Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership in the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine and urged the ... World News