Biden and China’s Xi expected to speak in weeks ahead, US’ Blinken says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States expects President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have the opportunity to speak in the weeks ahead.
However, when asked at a news conference in Thailand if Biden and Xi might hold a first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali in November, Blinken said he could not speak to what might happen in the fall. He said he also could not say who the United States would be sending to the APEC summit in Thailand.
