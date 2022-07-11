China’s FM warns ASEAN nations to avoid being used as ‘chess pieces’ by big powers
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi warned on Monday that countries in Southeast Asia must avoid being used as “chess pieces” by major powers during a policy speech in the Indonesian capital.
Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in Jakarta, Wang said that many countries in the region were under pressure to take sides in a region at risk of being “reshaped by political factors.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We should insulate this region from geopolitical calculations… from being used as chess pieces from major power rivalry and from coercion,” he said, adding: “The future of our region should be in our own hands.”
Read more: Australian PM Albanese won’t respond to Beijing’s ‘demands’ after ministerial meeting
-
Australian PM Albanese won’t respond to Beijing’s ‘demands’ after ministerial meetingAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out complying with a list of demands from the Chinese government to improve relations between the ... World News
-
Biden and China’s Xi expected to speak in weeks ahead, US’ Blinken saysUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States expects President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have the ... World News
-
US’ Blinken in Thailand to boost regional ties, counter China’s influenceThe United States and Thailand signed agreements on Sunday to deepen the countries’ already strong ties as Washington steps up its efforts to counter ... World News
-
Zero progress on China trade sanctions says AustraliaAustralia vowed Saturday to stand up for itself in dealing with China, after reporting no breakthroughs in high-level talks where it pressed Beijing ... World News
-
Blinken blasts China’s support for RussiaUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken blasted Beijing over its support of Russia after emerging from more than five hours of talks with his Chinese ... World News
-
China tries to silence celebrations after shooting of Shinzo AbeLeading nationalist figures in China tried to silence celebrations after the shooting of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese leader who sparked ... World News
-
China demands end to US-Taiwan military ‘collusion’China has demanded the US cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries ... World News
-
China, India effectively managed, controlled differences: FM Wang YiChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart on Thursday that both their countries had effectively managed and controlled their ... World News
-
China, Australia defense ministers break ice with high-level meetAustralia Defense Minister Richard Marles said he had a “very frank and full exchange” with his Chinese counterpart on Sunday, marking the ... World News
-
China FM Wang meets Russia’s Lavrov ahead of G20 talks in IndonesiaChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Bali Thursday for talks ahead of a G20 ministerial meeting overshadowed by ... World News