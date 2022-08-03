Pelosi knocks China one last time before leaving Taiwan

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took one final jab at China as she left Taiwan on Wednesday, saying Beijing had no right to prevent “anyone” from visiting the island.

Pelosi became the highest-ranking US elected official to go to Taiwan since 1997, defying Chinese threats that their military could take action against her plane if she made the trip.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement posted to her website, Pelosi criticized China for preventing Taiwan from taking part in global meetings, including, most recently, the World Health Organization.

“While they may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing Democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration,” Pelosi said.

The speaker, second in the line of succession to the US president, has been a vocal critic of China since she entered office decades ago.

She said her trip to Taiwan showed US support for its people and democracy.

China has declared Taiwan its own, and the US has warned Beijing against invading or taking military action against the island.

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit should be seen as a strong statement that America stands with Taiwan,” Pelosi said Wednesday.

In an indirect jab at China and its leaders, Pelosi said: “America’s solidarity with the people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as we continue to support the defense of democracy against autocracy in the region and in the world.”

Read more: White House warns China against any moves ahead of expected Pelosi trip to Taiwan