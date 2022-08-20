.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Civilians killed in Somali hotel attack: Security official

  • Font
FILE - Armed al-Shabab fighters ride on pickup trucks as they prepare to travel into the city, just outside the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 8, 2008. The al-Shabab extremist group has exploited Ethiopia's internal turmoil to cross the border from neighboring Somalia in unprecedented attacks in July 2022 that a top U.S. military commander has warned could continue. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)
Armed al-Shabab fighters ride on pickup trucks as they prepare to travel into the city, just outside the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 8, 2008. The al-Shabab extremist group has exploited Ethiopia's internal turmoil to cross the border from neighboring Somalia in unprecedented attacks in July 2022 that a top U.S. military commander has warned could continue. (File photo: AP)

Civilians killed in Somali hotel attack: Security official

AFP, Mogadishu

Published: Updated:

At least eight people were confirmed dead in an Islamist extremist attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, a security official said Saturday, as Somali forces continued to battle gunmen holed up inside the building.

“The security forces continued to neutralize terrorists who have been cordoned inside a room in the hotel building, most of the people were rescued but at least eight civilians were confirmed dead so far,” said Mohamed Abdikadir.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab stormed the popular Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in a hail of gunfire and bomb blasts.

“The security forces rescued dozens of civilians including children who were trapped in the building safely,” Abdikadir told AFP.

The siege was still under way early Saturday, with sporadic gunfire and loud blasts heard in the area.

It is the biggest attack in Mogadishu since Somalia's new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was elected in May.

Dozens of people have been gathering outside the hotel to discover the fate of loved ones caught up inside the hotel.

“We have been looking for a relative of mine who was trapped inside the hotel, she was confirmed dead together with six other people, two of them I know,” said witness Muudey Ali.

Read more:

Unidentified attackers take control of Hayat Hotel in Somali capital

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More