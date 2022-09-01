Belgium records first monkeypox death, third in Europe

Belgium has recorded its first death of a patient suffering from monkeypox, the third in Europe, according to the weekly report on the outbreak from the Sciensano public health institute.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Europe and the United States are the hotspots of a global outbreak of the disease which has seen 50,496 cases and 16 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO triggered its highest level of alarm on July 24, classifying monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern, alongside COVID-19.

At the end of August the country of 11.5 million people had recorded 706 cases, 32 of them requiring hospitalization.

Belgium’s first death was a monkeypox patient with “underlying medical conditions,” the Sciensano report said.

The disease causes painful and scarring lesions in various areas of the body.

Read more:

Monkeypox outbreak can be eliminated in Europe: WHO

Tomato Flu: UAE doctors weigh in on contagious virus affecting children in India

Dubai: Lip fillers, Liposuction, Botox most sought-after cosmetic treatments in 2022