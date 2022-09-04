Trump pays tribute to China’s Xi, says ‘he rules with iron fist’

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday paid tribute to Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a campaign speech.

Speaking to supporters to promote two Republican candidates in Wilkes-Barre, northeastern Pennsylvania, Trump appeared to praise Xi for ruling China with an “iron fist.”

“He rules with an iron fist. 1.5 billion people. Yeah, I’d say he’s smart,” Trump said, prompting laughter from the audience.

Trump told supporters he called Xi a “king” during a state visit while the former US President was in office.

“He (Xi) said, ‘But I am not king’. I said, ‘You are to me, you’re president for life,” Trump said.

