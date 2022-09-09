.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

King Charles leaves Balmoral Castle for London

  • Font
Britain’s King Charles III is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. (AFP)
Britain’s King Charles III is driven away from Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. (AFP)

King Charles leaves Balmoral Castle for London

AFP, Ballater

Published: Updated:

King Charles III on Friday left the remote royal estate in Balmoral, northeast Scotland, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, bound for London.

The 73-year-old new head of state was seen in a convoy of cars with Queen Consort Camilla heading to Aberdeen airport, AFP reporters outside the residence said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK officially declares period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth

Royal mourning to last until seven days after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Tributes from world leaders pouring in following Queen Elizabeth’s death

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More