King Charles leaves Balmoral Castle for London

King Charles III on Friday left the remote royal estate in Balmoral, northeast Scotland, where his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, bound for London.
The 73-year-old new head of state was seen in a convoy of cars with Queen Consort Camilla heading to Aberdeen airport, AFP reporters outside the residence said.
