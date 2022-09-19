Transgender school teacher wears huge prosthetic breasts to class, sparks backlash

A transgender high school teacher in Canada wore large prosthetic breasts under tight clothing to class, pictures circulating on social media showed, sparking controversy.

The manufacturing technology teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario Canada, identified as Kayla Lemieux, was filmed and photographed wearing the unnaturally large prosthetics which stretched out her clothing and stood out prominently.

Lemieux began transitioning from being male to female last year, according to online news media Reduxx. Before transitioning, Lemiuex was known to students as Stephen Hanna.

The photos and videos taken by her students – seemingly without her knowledge – went viral on social media.

There was widespread speculation about whether the images were real or fake, with many believing it could have been an elaborate hoax or comedy sketch.

In response, the high school released an email statement to its students’ parents on Monday, defending their employee and explaining why they chose support Lemieux’s gender expression.

“We are aware of discussion on social media and in the media regarding Oakville Trafalgar High School. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff,” the email stated.

The high school said that any concerns about Lemiuex would be akin to discrimination, according to Reduxx.

“We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size.”

The news was met with overwhelming backlash online, with people noting that Lemieux’s appearance was not appropriate for an educational environment.

Many took to Twitter to draw attention to the matter and get the attention of Ontario’s Minister of Education and Premier of the Canadian province, Doug Ford.

“As the Ontario Minister of Education @Sflecce it is your duty to protect Ontario students from being exposed to this teacher’s vulgar sexual fetish. This man must be removed from the classroom and steps must be taken to prevent this from ever happening again. @fordnation,” Twitter user @palladianblue tweeted.

“Schools usually have a dress code for students. Wonder what would happen if a student showed up to school dressed in this manner?” another Twitter user @RJPeach9 said.

