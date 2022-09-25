Serbia’s foreign minister defends deal with Russia

Serbia’s foreign minister on Sunday sought to downplay the importance of an agreement with Russia after the Balkan state, which is seeking European Union membership, faced criticism for signing it.
Nikola Selakovic signed the agreement Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, where most Western delegations shunned Russia’s top diplomat over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The consultation plan covered by the agreement is expected to last for two years, Serbia’s foreign ministry said in a Friday statement.
Serbia officially is a candidate for European Union membership, but the government maintains relations with Russia.
The news of the deal triggered harsh criticism from pro-EU opposition at home and some EU politicians.
Selakovic said the agreement was a “technical” one and related to bilateral ties, but not security issues. Serbia has been signing similar documents with Russia since 1996, Selakovic insisted.
“The government could have rejected such a plan but there is nothing contentious in it,” he added, “It is being criticized by those who haven’t seen it.”
Read more:
Queue at Russia-Finland border after Putin’s partial mobilization
One-way flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders call-up of reservists
Russian lawmakers express concern over Putin’s mobilization drive
-
Russia’s Putin meets US sanctioned Bosnian Serb leader Dodik in MoscowRussian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met in Moscow with Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik.The Bosnian Serb ... World News
-
Serbia won’t let Kosovo join UN despite strong western pressureThere is no chance that Serbia will let Kosovo join the United Nations despite intense pressure from the US and European nations, Serbian President ... World News
-
Serbia wins $1 bln UAE loan amid headwinds over RussiaSerbia is set to receive a $1 billion loan from the United Arab Emirates, securing more advantageous terms as the Balkan nation says it faces ... Economy
-
EU says Serbia, Kosovo settle dispute over identity documents for border crossingSerbia and Kosovo have settled an ethnic dispute over the movement of citizens across their border, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell ... World News