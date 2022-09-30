.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is president

  • Font
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is president

AFP, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Friday that he would not negotiate with Russia as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power.

“Ukraine will not hold any negotiations with Russia as long as Putin is the president of the Russian Federation. We will negotiate with the new president,” Zelenskyy said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His remarks come after Putin signed treaties to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia - at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin.

The pro-Kremlin leaders of the annexed territories claimed the regions voted in favor of becoming part of Russia in referendums that Western capitals and international organizations did not recognize.

Read more:

Italy will not recognize Russia’s ‘illegal’ annexation referendums in Ukraine: PM

Ukraine says Russia strikes on civilian convoy kills dozens

Russia’s Putin says West wants to ‘incite conflict’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More