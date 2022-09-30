Zelenskyy says Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Putin is president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Friday that he would not negotiate with Russia as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power.

“Ukraine will not hold any negotiations with Russia as long as Putin is the president of the Russian Federation. We will negotiate with the new president,” Zelenskyy said.

His remarks come after Putin signed treaties to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions - Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia - at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin.

The pro-Kremlin leaders of the annexed territories claimed the regions voted in favor of becoming part of Russia in referendums that Western capitals and international organizations did not recognize.



