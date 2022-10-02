UK PM Liz Truss says her government mishandled announcement on tax cuts

Liz Truss acknowledged her UK government mishandled the announcement on cutting taxes which triggered a week of turmoil in financial markets, while insisting her approach is the correct one.

She also said the decision to remove the highest rate of income tax was taken by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and not put to her Cabinet.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I do accept we should have laid the ground better; I’ve learned from that,” Truss told the BBC in Birmingham, where the ruling Conservative Party’s annual conference begins on Sunday. “I think we made the right decision to borrow more this winter to deal with the extraordinary circumstances we face.”

Truss’s plan for a massive package of unfunded tax cuts roiled markets, driving the pound to a record low and forcing the Bank of England to intervene to prevent a bond market meltdown.

Amid the fallout, support for the Tories has tanked in opinion polls, with YouGov putting the opposition Labour Party 33 points ahead.

A survey by the Observer newspaper showed three-quarters of UK voters, including 71 percent of those who backed the Tories in the last election, believe Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng have “lost control of the economy.”



Cutting the top rate of income tax for the highest earners is proving especially toxic, given ministers have also indicated that the government’s plans will require department to find cost-savings.

That has angered Tory MPs, who fear it plays into the hands of Keir Starmer’s Labour.

“I believe in getting value for money for the taxpayer, she said. Asked if she is committed to cutting the top rate of income tax, she replied: “Yes.”

Read more: UK’s King Charles III will not attend COP27 after Truss ‘objected’: Report