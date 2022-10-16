Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
TOPSHOT - A local resident cleans debris next to a residential building destroyed by a missile strike in Konstantinovka in the eastern Donetsk region on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP)
A local resident cleans debris next to a residential building destroyed by a missile strike in Konstantinovka in the eastern Donetsk region on October 14, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Donetsk’s city administration building hit by shelling, Russian-backed officials say

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian forces shelling damaged the administration building in the city of Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk region, Russian-backed administration of the city said on Sunday.

The administration said on the Telegram messaging app that the main entry into the building was hit and several nearby cars damaged.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine to the attack.

Reuters could no verify the report.

Donetsk city has been controlled by the Russian-backed Donetsk People’s Republic since 2014. Russia moved in September to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, in the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century.

Moscow declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine. Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and non-representative.

Read more:

Norway arrests Russian national carrying drone

Musk tweets that SpaceX will continue to fund Starlink internet service in Ukraine

Russian submarine spotted off French coast end-September: Navy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size