European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen addresses the Parliament during a visit in Skopje, on July 14, 2022. (AFP)
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. (AFP)

EU to aid Ukraine with $1.46 bln a month as of next year

AFP
The European Union is drawing up plans to provide Ukraine with €1.5 billion ($1.46 billion) in economic aid per month next year, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

Speaking after an EU leaders’ summit, von der Leyen said Ukraine had requested that international donors provide “a stable, reliable and predictable flow” of macroeconomic support.

