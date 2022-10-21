No expectation of ‘political wisdom’ in selection of new British PM: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday it did not expect Britain to exercise “political wisdom” in choosing its next leader, following Liz Truss’s announcement that she was stepping down as prime minister.

Asked about the possible return of Boris Johnson to the top post, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We do not expect insight and political wisdom from anyone in the countries of the collective West, let alone Britain. Especially in Britain, where people do not choose the person at the head of the executive branch, who appears as a result of internal party shake-ups.”

Johnson, an outspoken supporter of Ukraine in the conflict with neighboring Russia, was ousted from the premiership in July, amid a wave of scandals. At the time, Russian media and officials celebrated news of his departure.

Russia has likewise warmly welcomed news of Truss’s imminent departure, having been scathing about her when she took office.

She is seen in Moscow as an anti-Russia hawk and disagreed publicly with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when she visited Moscow as British foreign secretary in February, as part of a fruitless Western drive to avert the dispatch of Russian armed forces into Ukraine.

