FILE PHOTO: British Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt speaks on stage during the annual Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
UK PM candidate Penny Mordaunt says ‘in it to win it’, no deal with Boris Johnson

Reuters, London
Penny Mordaunt said she was staying in the race to become British prime minister despite trailing rivals Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson in the number of declared backers, dismissing a report that she had discussed a deal with Johnson.

“I’m very confident about the progress we are making. I say to you that I’m in this to win it,” she told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg program.

She said a report that she had discussed pulling out with Johnson in return for the promise of a job was “completely false.”

