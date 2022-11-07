Greece to ban sale of spyware amid high-profile wiretapping scandal

Greece will soon ban the sale of spyware, the government said on Monday, after a newspaper report that more than 30 people, including ministers and business people, had been under state surveillance via phone malware.
A list of persons whose phones were allegedly infected with the Predator malware was published on Sunday by left-wing Documento newspaper, which cited two sources who played a role in the surveillance on behalf of the conservative government.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said the report that the government was behind the spyware surveillance was
“unfounded.” He said the Greek state had not used or bought any such spyware and added that judicial authorities would
investigate the latest report.
Greece, he told reporters, will soon submit a bill to parliament banning the sale of spyware. “We won't allow any shadow to remain on issues that poison Greek society,” he said.
The Documento report was the latest development in a wiretapping scandal that has sparked political uproar in Greece, as the European Union takes a harder look at the use and sale of spyware. A Greek prosecutor began an inquiry earlier this year.
Most of the alleged targets, including a former conservative prime minister and the current foreign and finance ministers, declined to comment or told the newspaper that they were unaware of the matter.
In July, socialist opposition leader Nikos Androulakis filed a complaint with top court prosecutors over an attempted bugging
of his mobile phone with surveillance software. The government, which faces elections in 2023, said at the time that the
surveillance was lawful as it had been approved by a prosecutor.
A Greek prosecutor is also investigating allegations by a journalist that his smartphone was infected by surveillance software in an operation by the Greek intelligence service.
A special European parliamentary committee (PEGA) that is investigating the use of Pegasus and similar surveillance spyware concluded a visit to Greece and Cyprus last week.
“This matter must be urgently and fully clarified before next year’s elections,” Sophia In 'T Veld, from the committee delegation, told reporters in Greece.
Read more: Greece’s intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandal
-
Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down as part of reorganizationIsraeli spyware firm NSO Group said on Sunday its Chief Executive Shalev Hulio is stepping down with immediate effect, with Chief Operating Officer ... World News
-
Greece’s intelligence chief resigns amid spyware scandalThe head of Greece’s intelligence service and the general secretary of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office have resigned amid a scandal ... World News
-
Thai minister backtracks on spyware admission as government denies Pegasus useA Thai minister on Friday sought to walk back remarks before parliament that authorities had used spyware to monitor individuals, U-turning on his ... World News
-
Thailand admits to using phone spyware for tracking, cites national securityA Thai minister has admitted the country uses surveillance software to track individuals in cases involving national security or drugs, amid ... World News
-
Spanish court calls CEO of Israel’s NSO Group to testify in case of Pegasus spywareSpain’s High Court on Tuesday called the chief executive officer of Israel’s software firm NSO Group to testify as a witness in a case opened on the ... World News
-
US Supreme Court seeks Biden views on WhatsApp ‘Pegasus’ spyware lawsuitThe US Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden’s administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a case on whether Meta ... World News
-
Dutch used Pegasus spyware on most-wanted criminal: ReportDutch secret services have used the controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus to hack targets including the country’s most-wanted criminal, a ... World News
-
Spanish prime minister Sanchez’s phone infected by Pegasus spywareSpanish authorities have detected “Pegasus” spyware in the mobile phones of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles, the ... World News
-
Spain says ‘nothing to hide,’ vows to be transparent in probe of Pegasus spyware useSpanish authorities are pledging full transparency as they launch inquiries into allegations that the phones of dozens of supporters of Catalan ... World News