Fire trucks are seen outside a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd. in the Baoshan district of Shanghai August 31, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)
Fire trucks are seen outside a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd. in the Baoshan district of Shanghai August 31, 2013. (File photo: Reuters)

Ten dead, nine injured in fire in China’s Xinjian: Report

AFP, Beijing
Published: Updated:
Ten people were killed and nine injured in a fire in a residential building in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, state media reported Friday.

The blaze broke out in a high-rise building on Thursday night, state news agency Xinhua said, at about 7:50 pm (1150 GMT).

“Ten people died despite emergency treatment,” Xinhua reported.

“The injuries sustained by nine others are not life-threatening,” it added, saying an investigation into the fire had begun.

Deadly fires are common in China, due to weak safety standards and corruption among officials tasked with enforcing them.

This week, 38 people were killed and two were injured in a fire at a factory in central China’s Anyang city.

Authorities blamed “electric welding in which workers violated safety measures.”

