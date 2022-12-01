Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
South Africa and Africa National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech during the launch of the ANC electoral manifesto in Pretoria, on September 27, 2021. (AFP)
South Africa and Africa National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech in Pretoria. (File photo: AFP)

South Africa’s Ramaphosa weighs resigning over panel’s farm-scandal report

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering resigning over an advisory panel’s report that found he may have violated the constitution, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ramaphosa is in meetings with close allies to take advice on the matter, said the people who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak to the media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The rand weakened as much as 1.7 percent to an intraday low of 17.49 per dollar on the news and traded at 17.4892 by 1:50 p.m. in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa is “in consultations with a number of stakeholders over the permutations of the panel’s report,” Vincent Magwenya, his spokesman, said in a response to questions sent by text message.

The president will make an announcement on his response to the report and the presidency “willl advise once the time has been confirmed,” Magwenya said.

Read more: South Africa’s Ramaphosa urges police to probe money laundering claims against him

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size