Shooting in Kabul hotel, Afghanistan. (Screengrab: Twitter)
Afghanistan

Three attackers killed in Kabul hotel shooting, two foreigners injured: Taliban

Reuters, Kabul 
Published: Updated:
At least three attackers were killed by security forces in Afghanistan on Monday after armed men opened fire inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals, a spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration said.

The attack has now ended and no foreigners were killed, although two of them were injured while trying escape the attack by jumping from the hotel balcony, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Residents of the area reported hearing a powerful explosion followed by gunfire. The attack was carried out at a building where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay, residents said.

