Fourth Japan minister, Kenya Akiba, exits PM Kishida’s four-month-old cabinet
Japanese reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, becoming the fourth minister to leave the cabinet created by Kishida in August.
Three other ministers have quit in close succession due to scandals, some involving funding and ties with the Unification Church.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s close links with the religious group were revealed after the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe, and have been cited by public opinion poll respondents as a reason behind Kishida’s low approval ratings.
Opposition parties have accused Akiba of involvement in election law violations and of ties with the Unification Church, although Akiba has denied any wrongdoing.
“There was not a single thing that I did that breached the law,” Akiba said to reporters gathered at the prime minister’s office after he submitted his resignation to Kishida.
“It was a difficult decision to make, but I tendered my resignation to the prime minister as I felt I must not hamper the debates in parliament,” he added.
Akiba will be replaced by former reconstruction minister Hiromichi Watanabe, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.
Read more: Third Japanese cabinet minister in a month resigns in blow to PM Kishida
-
Japan’s Kishida set to replace fourth minister in two months, to reverse ratingsJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace the fourth minister since October from his cabinet, in an effort to reverse falling approval ... World News
-
Russia condemns ‘militarization’ of Japan under Kishida defense planRussia accused Japan on Thursday of abandoning decades of pacifist policy and embracing “unbridled militarization”, responding to a $320-billion ... World News
-
Third Japanese cabinet minister in a month resigns in blow to PM KishidaJapan’s internal affairs minister resigned on Sunday in connection with a funding scandal, becoming the third cabinet member to leave in less than a ... World News
-
Japan PM Kishida expresses ‘serious concerns’ to Xi on regional securityJapan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he had expressed “serious concerns” over regional security issues to Chinese President Xi ... World News
-
Kishida tells East Asia Summit leaders China infringing on Japan’s sovereigntyJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Asian leaders on Sunday that China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on ... World News
-
Japan’s PM Kishida ditches minister over ‘careless’ remarksJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure Friday to Southeast Asia’s three upcoming summits in order to sack and find a replacement ... World News
-
Japan PM Kishida pledges to boost military capacityPrime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan’s naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face ... World News