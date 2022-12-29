Philippine President Marcos to raise South China Sea issue with China during visit
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will raise the territorial dispute in the South China Sea with Beijing during his visit there next week and may also pursue energy cooperation talks.
“The president has said the maritime issues don’t define the totality of our relationship with China, but he acknowledges the importance of this issue,” Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Nathaniel Imperial said at a televised briefing on Thursday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
During Marcos’s China visit on January 3 to 5, a deal is expected to be signed establishing a direct line between China and the Philippines’ foreign ministries “to avoid miscalculation and miscommunication in the South China Sea,” Imperial said.
Read more:
Philippines boosts military presence in disputed sea after Chinese ‘encroachment’
China accused of territorial grab in South China Sea
Kamala Harris affirms ‘unwavering’ US defense commitment to treaty ally Philippines
-
Philippines will not ban travelers from China despite COVID-19 surgeThe Philippines’ Department of Health doesn’t see a need yet to close borders or impose tighter Covid restrictions on inbound Chinese travelers, the ... Coronavirus
-
Philippines boosts military presence in disputed sea after Chinese ‘encroachment’The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a “threat” to a garrison in the disputed ... World News
-
Philippines ‘concerned’ over report China Reclaiming land in disputed seaThe Philippines said Wednesday it was “seriously concerned” over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the ... World News
-
Philippines president says state must find ways to exploit South China Sea resourcesThe Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said ... World News
-
Philippines’ Marcos wants China to explain ‘benign’ account of rocket part seizurePhilippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Tuesday the country will ask Beijing to explain its “more benign” account of an incident involving Chinese ... World News
-
Kamala Harris affirms ‘unwavering’ US defense commitment to treaty ally PhilippinesWashington will defend its oldest treaty ally, the Philippines, if it comes under attack in the South China Sea, US Vice President Kamala Harris ... World News