Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken on January 1, 2023 shows the site of an explosion next to the entrance to a military airfield in Kabul. (AFP)
This picture taken on January 1, 2023 shows the site of an explosion next to the entrance to a military airfield in Kabul. (AFP)
Afghanistan

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul attack

Reuters, Riyadh, Kabul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

ISIS on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack on Taliban forces in Kabul.

The militant group said on Telegram that the attack on Sunday had killed 20 people and wounded 30.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run interior ministry said an explosion outside the military airport in the capital Kabul had caused multiple casualties.

The interior ministry denied the casualty figures claimed by ISIS and said it would release the official death toll.

ISIS has claimed several high-profile attacks in Kabul, including the storming of a hotel that caters to Chinese businessmen and a shooting at Pakistan’s embassy that Islamabad called an assassination attempt against its ambassador, who escaped unharmed.

Read more:

Taliban wants international trade, investment in Afghanistan: Acting minister

Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield: Official

G7 calls on Taliban to ‘urgently reverse’ women aid workers ban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size