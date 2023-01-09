Theme
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters during a press briefing at the White House, July 11, 2022. (Reuters)
US national security adviser Sullivan says will discuss Iran on Israel trip

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said he would be discussing threats posed by Iran when he makes a trip to Israel to meet with the country's new government.

Sullivan, speaking to reporters during a trip by President Joe Biden to Mexico, said the US government has made clear that a nuclear agreement with Iran is not a priority at the moment and that it continues to believe that diplomacy is the right away to ensure that the country does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Sullivan said the Biden administration would have an opportunity to engage with the new Israeli government about the issue.

“We will work through any differences we have on tactics,” he said.

He confirmed that he would be traveling to Israel but did not say when that trip would take place.

