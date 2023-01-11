Britain’s Royal Mail export services disrupted after ‘cyber incident’
Britain’s Royal Mail said on Wednesday it was facing severe disruption to its international export services following what it described as “a cyber incident”.
“We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations,” Royal Mail, one of the world’s largest post and parcel firms, said in a service update on its website.
It advised customers to temporarily hold any export mail items while it works to resolve the issue.
The company, part of International Distributions Services Plc, said it was working with external experts to investigate the incident and had also reported it to regulators and security authorities.
Royal Mail said its import services remained operational, albeit with minor delays.
