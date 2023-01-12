China condemns Kabul attack that left five dead

China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.



According to Reuters, a suicide bomber killed at least five people outside the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, police said, and a nearby hospital said over 40 people were wounded.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“As far as we know, there were no Chinese citizens killed or injured in this terrorist attack, (we) hope the Afghan side will take resolute and effective measures, earnestly protect citizens and institutions from all countries, including the Chinese side, that are in Afghanistan,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when asked about the blast that reportedly was targeting a Chinese delegation.



ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing which was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023.

Read more:

Advertisement

Afghan women athletes barred from play, fear Taliban threats

Prince Harry hits out at press over reports of Afghan killings in book

UN envoy meets with Afghan higher-ed chief over ban on women