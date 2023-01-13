Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion: Operator

A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday, Lithuania gas transmission operator Amber Grid told Reuters.
Video published by Lithuania’s public broadcaster LRT showed a fire raging in the area.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The blast took place in northern Lithuania, the operator said.
“We are investigating the cause of the explosion,” the Amber Grid spokesperson said.
Police were preparing to evacuate a village near the site, Baltic news agency BNS reported.
There were no injuries or fatalities reported, BNS added.
Read more:
Russia suggests Sweden has ‘something to hide’ in Nord Stream blast probe
Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports: Chancellor
-
Russia suggests Sweden has ‘something to hide’ in Nord Stream blast probeRussia questioned on Thursday whether Sweden had “something to hide” over explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year, as it ... World News
-
Russia’s Lavrov says EU not conducting fair investigation into Nord Stream explosionsRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it appeared no European countries were conducting a proper investigation into the series of ... World News
-
Kremlin says no decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelinesKremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that no decision had been made yet on whether to go ahead with a repair of the undersea Nord Stream ... Energy
-
Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports: ChancellorGermany is in talks with Iraq over the possibility of importing natural gas from the oil-rich country, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, as ... Energy