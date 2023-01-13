Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A part of the Gas Interconnection Poland–Lithuania (GIPL) gas pipeline construction is pictured in Jauniunai, Lithuania, on May 5, 2022, on the day of the pipeline’s official launch. (AFP)
A file photo shows a part of the Gas Interconnection Poland–Lithuania (GIPL) gas pipeline construction is pictured in Jauniunai, Lithuania, on May 5, 2022, on the day of the pipeline’s official launch. (AFP)

Lithuania-Latvia gas pipeline hit by explosion: Operator

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia was hit by an explosion on Friday, Lithuania gas transmission operator Amber Grid told Reuters.

Video published by Lithuania’s public broadcaster LRT showed a fire raging in the area.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The blast took place in northern Lithuania, the operator said.

“We are investigating the cause of the explosion,” the Amber Grid spokesperson said.

Police were preparing to evacuate a village near the site, Baltic news agency BNS reported.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported, BNS added.

Read more:

Russia suggests Sweden has ‘something to hide’ in Nord Stream blast probe

Germany in talks with Iraq over possible gas imports: Chancellor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size